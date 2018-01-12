Dayton Police look for armed robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dayton store.

Officers responded to the Dollar General in the 2300 block of N. Main St. around 8:40 a.m. Friday near E. Fairview Ave.

Authorities say a black man wearing a white mask, white gloves and a black jacket reportedly walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Authorities didn’t say if anything was taken.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.