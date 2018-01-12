Dayton residents told to leave downtown apartment building by city

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said Friday it has issued a vacate order for a downtown apartment building.

The City said Friday while responding to an emergency medical run on January 4, City officials became aware of substantial building code violations at Newcom Manor, an apartment building located at 255 N. Main St.

While there, the Dayton Fire Department was alerted to high levels of carbon monoxide and the cause was determined to be an improperly functioning boiler.

An order to repair several deficiencies, including the boiler, was issued to the apparent owner of the building, providing the owner seven days to become compliant, according to a release from the City.

Officials say as of January 11, the building was determined to be non-compliant with the repair order.

City officials have issued a “vacate order” to the apparent owner and roughly 50 residents. The vacate order allows residents access to the property until Tuesday, Jan. 16. A State of Ohio inspector must recertify the boiler after repair and/or replacement prior to the order being lifted.

Since Jan. 4, the City of Dayton, along with the Montgomery County Emergency Management and a host of social service agencies, has been working to help relocate residents and connect them to vital services.

The City says these resources have been in direct contact with residents to provide assistance with relocation and other needed services.

“Ensuring that our citizens are safe is of the utmost importance,” said City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “If we find conditions that are hazardous and that put lives at risk, the only recourse we have is to vacate the building – for the residents’ safety.”

