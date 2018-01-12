Flu sweeps the nation

By Published:

(NBC News) Hospitals in the nation are seeing a rise in the number of patients coming in with the flu in almost every state except for Hawaii.

The predominant strain is H3N2, which often causes more severe illnesses, especially those older than 65 and the very young.

So far this season as least 20 children have died with the flu.

While most people recover just fine from the flu, get to a hospital if you’re having trouble breathing, can’t keep fluids down, or have a fever over 100 that lasts for more than a day.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s