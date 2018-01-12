Flyers enjoy record night vs VCU

DAYTON — Despite the blizzard-like weather outside, it was burning up inside UD Arena as the University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated VCU 106-79 on Friday. The Flyers held the lead from tip-off through the final buzzer and set a school record with 17 three-pointers made. Darrell Davis led the Flyer offense in scoring with 28 points—tying his career-high.

