Healthy snacks that can hurt your diet

(NBC NEWS) – Even though you might think you are making healthy choices, there are still some common snacks that could keep you from loosing weight.

Registered dietitian Shreela Sharma from UTHealth School of Public Health says there is still a little bit of warning attached to some of your seemingly healthy choices.

Peanut butter will stick to your waistline just as much as it does to your mouth unless there’s limited, easy-to-understand ingredients.

Added sugar and oil are the enemy in pre-packaged peanut butter, Sharma recommends making your own nut butter at the grocery store.

The rule of thumb when it comes to nutrition labels on things like trail mix, granola, and cereal is less than three grams of sugar per serving, which immediately rules out any made with candies or dried fruit.

“You want to go with any granola bar where you can actually understand the ingredient list that’s listed on the back,” said Sharma.

And zero-calorie drinks that use artificial sweeteners are tricking your brain into craving more sugar by conditioning your taste buds for the sweet taste of the food regardless of whether it’s calorie-free or not.