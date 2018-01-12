Kate’s Plate Kale Quinoa Salad & Pepper Rings

Kale Quinoa Salad & Pepper Rings

serves 2

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/3 cup green onions sliced

1/3 cup slivered almonds

3 oz curly kale, chopped

3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

sea salt and pepper to taste

2 large red peppers, cut into rings

4 eggs

Sriracha for toppingDirections: Cook quinoa, prep all other salad ingredients, toss together in large bowl.

Slice peppers into 1/2″ thick rings. Place in a glass baking dish so they are FLAT. Crack 1 egg into each ring. Bake 20 minutes or until egg is done to your liking.

Top salad with pepper rings and drizzle with sriracha.