Kate’s Plate Kale Quinoa Salad & Pepper Rings

Kale Quinoa Salad & Pepper Rings
serves 2
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked quinoa
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/3 cup green onions sliced
1/3 cup slivered almonds
3 oz curly kale, chopped
3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
sea salt and pepper to taste
2 large red peppers, cut into rings
4 eggs
Sriracha for toppingDirections: Cook quinoa, prep all other salad ingredients, toss together in large bowl.
Slice peppers into 1/2″ thick rings. Place in a glass baking dish so they are FLAT. Crack 1 egg into each ring. Bake 20 minutes or until egg is done to your liking.
Top salad with pepper rings and drizzle with sriracha.