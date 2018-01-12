ODOT crews work to clear roads

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers on the road should take caution as crews work to treat the roads.

ODOT Transportation Manager, Ryan Sullivan, says the crews are prepare to take care of the roads.

“We have full crews running until midnight tonight and then we’ll roll into 12 hour shifts through the weekend if need be, so we’ll have a crew coming in at midnight tonight and working until noon, tomorrow,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the rain Thursday night affected pre-treatment for today’s weather.

“What’s unique about this situation is, we weren’t able to pre-treat. obviously any salt residue left over on the roads from our previous storms has washed away also,” Sullivan said. Because the roads are wet, it will just wash our salt off, it’s a waste of salt, so once it starts to actually freeze and bond to the road, then we’ll put our liquids and salt down.”

Sullivan has advice for people for people who don’t need to be out on the road.

“Be careful, stay at home if you can. It’s going to be a lot of different weather patterns coming through here – bewteen ice and snow. Take your time, take it slow, and if you have the opportunity to leave work early today – that’s be a good idea,” Sullivan said.

