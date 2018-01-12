On your marks – get set – SHOVEL!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you haven’t heard yet winter weather is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Thursday afternoon and is in effect through Saturday morning for the entire Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says a strong cold front is moving through the Miami Valley Friday morning. Temperatures will fall sharply in the wake of that front.

Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet by late Friday morning and then we’ll see a transition to snow by late afternoon and evening. There has been some water standing on roadways across the area already Friday morning.

Be prepared for tough travel conditions throughout the day. Accumulating snow will end shortly after midnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

There are dozens of school, church and business closings due to the weather. See if you are affected by these by heading to the closings page.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and turning colder with rain changing to freezing rain and sleet in the morning and then snow in the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 20s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Periods of snow in the evening with a few flurries after midnight. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Low 14

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a very slight chance of a flurry. High 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 16

Cold weather returns for the weekend and early next week. More accumulating snow will be likely on MLK day.

