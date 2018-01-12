OSP prepares for snow

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The snow is coming down in Darke County along route 49 and the salt trucks are out.

The Darke County Sherriff’s Office has put the county under a level one snow advisory, which means the roads are considered dangerous and drivers should be care if they have to be out on the roads.

The State Police for the Piqua Post responded to at least 2 crashes so far today and police are encouraging people to stay off the roads today.

Lieutenant Mark Nichols with the Ohio State Patrol Dayton Post says to take caution as you drive.

“Slow down, keep a lot of distance between you and the car in front of you. No quick jerky movements. Keep that steering wheel straight as long as you can if you need to brake start by taking your foot off the gas and slowing down,” Nichols said.

