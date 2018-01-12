Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Piqua

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove coordinates investigation units from both Piqua and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation as officials investigate a "suspicious death" on Renche Street that occurred on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Mike Ullery/Piqua Daily Call)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Piqua Police say a man’s death is being investigated as “suspicious.”

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, authorities say a woman called 911 Thursday afternoon saying her “husband is dead.”

Officers arrived at the scene on Renche Street and found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Piqua Police began an investigation and contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigative Services to assist.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that the department requested BCI as a routine matter in a suspicious death case.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released, but police say he is believed to be in his 30s.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home, which Grove says is also a routine part of the investigation.

Grove says there are no suspects, nor an active search for suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

