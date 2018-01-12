Police seek tips after 2 young adults are shot dead in alley

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo police say a young man and woman were found fatally shot in an alley in the northwest Ohio city.

Police say officers who were dispatched to the scene on Thursday evening found 20-year-old Santiago Rease and 19-year-old Colleen Stamper had each been shot at least once. They died at the scene.

Investigators haven’t released further details about what happened. The Blade newspaper says that initial reports indicated two males were seen running toward a street a block away, but no arrests have been made and no suspects were publicly identified.

Police investigating the shooting urged anyone with information about the case to contact them with tips.

