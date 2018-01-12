Road conditions more difficult for drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Driving conditions become more difficult for drivers as we get closer to midnight.

State Police say they have responded to at least 10 crashes in Montgomery County and at least 6 crashes in Greene County.

In the northern section of the Miami Valley, state police with the Piqua Post say they have been called to at least 8 crashes.

Tonight police urge drivers to be care, take it slow and leave plenty of space between cars.

When emergency crews are helping others on the road, remember to move over to give them plenty of space.

“What you are doing is giving that person on the shoulder or group of people on the shoulder plenty of room to move over. And it all comes back to that kinda reduce your speed in these conditions,” Lieutenant Mark Nichols with the Ohio State Patrol Dayton Post.