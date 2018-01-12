School nurse talks flu health tips

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of flu cases are soaring in Ohio.

This week, the state reported the first pediatric death in Montgomery County and the second pediatric death in Lucas County.

J.E. Prass Elementary School Nurse Betina Irwin said the flu is always a concern.

“Anytime you have an environment where people are close together, it does make it a challenge,” Irwin said.

But she said the school district takes a lot steps to make sure everyone – students and staff alike – stays healthy.

“We consider prevention the key and we encourage a lot of folks going into the season to get their flu shots – whether it’s students, families, and staff,” Irwin said.

Another key part of prevention: frequent hand washing and education on how germs are spread.

“We talk about avoiding contact with the mouth, the nose, the eyes. Not sharing drinks, water bottles, utensils – even cell phones,”Irwin said.

Teachers are also encouraged to wipe down their classrooms.

Although local numbers show flu cases on the rise, Irwin says in the Kettering School District, it hasn’t been too bad.

“I don’t think we’ve seen a huge increase – maybe a little bit, but not a huge increase – and maybe it’s because we’re doing a good job in teaching kids how to stay healthy,” Irwin said.

