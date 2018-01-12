Tree brings down wires on Darke County road

By Published:
DP&L crews work to repair lines brought down by a tree on Barga Road in Darke County (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A tree fell on a road in Darke County, bringing down wires early Friday morning.

Crews working to remove the tree said the tree fell around 5 a.m. Friday on Barga Road, near Conover Road.

No one was hurt when the tree fell.

By 7:30 a.m., the tree was removed and DP&L had repaired the wires.

Barga Road was closed when the tree fell. The road was expected to reopen by 8 a.m.

Authorities did not release information about what caused the tree to fall.

