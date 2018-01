DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton homicide is investigating after a body is found in a vacant lot.

According to reports, police were dispatched to Ernst Avenue near North Main Street after 1:00 p.m. Friday after a resident called 911.

Officers found the body of a female wrapped in what they say was similar to a ‘bed sheet’ with black tape near a chain link fence.

An autopsy is pending.