Much colder today, wind chills in the single digits

Blowing and drifting snow will be hazards on area roadways with patchy areas of ice especially this morning.  Winds will be diminishing by this afternoon but there is a chance of a few flurries.  Flurries are not expected to accumulate but may cause additional slick spots on roadways.  It will be much colder this weekend with highs running below normal.

 

TODAY:  A mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cold with a very slight chance of a flurry.  High 18

TONIGHT:  Decreasing clouds.  Low 4

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. High 19

Clouds will increase Sunday night as the next storm system moves in for the MLK holiday on Monday.  This system will bring in more snow to the Miami Valley.

 

