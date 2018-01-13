One killed in officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the far-east side of Columbus.

It happened around 5:10pm near the intersection of Comstock Drive and Lisbon Drive.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:23pm.

According to Columbus police, two plain-clothes officers were looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery. They found the suspect inside a car and approached in order to take him into custody.

At some point during the encounter, police said officers fired, striking the suspect.

Police said a gun was recovered near the vehicle.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

