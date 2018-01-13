Police: Man holds boy hostage inside Liberty Township apartment

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young boy is being held hostage inside his home in Liberty Township, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

A SWAT team and several other authorities are on the scene at the Springs at Liberty Township apartments in the 7100 block of Liberty West Dr.

The situation unfolded around 1 a.m. Officials said there was some sort of altercation inside an apartment.

Everyone fled, but a man who does not live in the apartment stayed behind, barricaded himself and kept a 10-year-old boy as a hostage, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Police said the man is not related to the child.

Authorities said the man has fired nearly 20 shots at police, but no one was hit.

BCSO said officials are making communication, and can hear the voices of both the man and child.

