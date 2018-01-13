VIDEO: Northern Ohio town issues warning as icy river breaches banks

By Published:

VERMILION, OH (WCMH) — Residents in the lakefront town of Vermilion are being cautioned as the Vermilion River is rising.

Ice at the mouth of the river is also causing the water to back up, WKYC reports. 

The ice at the mouth of the river was estimated at several inches thick and may not break up on Friday evening, according to WKYC. River levels are expected to rise.

Police told residents on Riverside Drive that they may need to evacuate.

Vermilion is a city in Erie and Lorain Counties on Lake Erie. It is about 40 miles west of Cleveland.

