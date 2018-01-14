Chilly today, accumulating snow for Monday

Another chilly day across the Miami Valley.  Morning readings started out in the single digits.  Highs for today should be around 20 as high pressure slides to the east.  A clipper system will affect the area late tonight and Monday.  Accumulating snow is expected tomorrow.  Most areas will see 1-2 inches.  A few areas mainly north of I-70 may see as much as 3 inches of new snowfall.

TODAY: Partly sunny and still cold. High 19

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, light snow developing late. Low 14

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow. One inch to two inches of accumulation.  Areas north of I-70 may see as much as 3 inches. High 30.

More arctic air is expected on Tuesday.  Then a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week.

 

