Cleveland police say off-duty officer kills man

By Published: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say an off-duty officer working security at a bowling alley has fatally shot a man after an altercation.

Cleveland.com reports the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Corner Alley business in the University Circle neighborhood. Police say a fight broke out in the bar area and the officer escorted several men outside who had been kicked out. Police say one young man came back and assaulted the officer near the front door.

The officer fired and hit the man, and police say he died at a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police were still investigating Sunday and no names or other details were released immediately.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s