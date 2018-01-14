Cleveland police say off-duty officer kills man

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say an off-duty officer working security at a bowling alley has fatally shot a man after an altercation.

Cleveland.com reports the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Corner Alley business in the University Circle neighborhood. Police say a fight broke out in the bar area and the officer escorted several men outside who had been kicked out. Police say one young man came back and assaulted the officer near the front door.

The officer fired and hit the man, and police say he died at a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police were still investigating Sunday and no names or other details were released immediately.