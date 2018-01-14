More snow expected throughout the day

(WDTN) — Snow returned to the Miami Valley overnight and into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for the Miami Valley until 9 p.m. Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory will also go into effect Monday night at 11 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Tuesday for our viewing area.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says we’ll continue to see periods of snow on and off throughout the entire day.

As of 9 a.m. many areas have picked up around 1-2 inches of snowfall.

It will fall lightly for the most part but we could see occasional bursts that reduce visibility. Winds will be breezy out of the south and southwest which may create some minor blowing and drifting.

Many areas will see snow totals up to 2 to 3 inches with areas to the south and east more likely to see 1 to 2 inches.

There’s still a chance for some light snow around the evening commute so roads may still be slick.

Temperatures drop tonight close to zero and with winds out of the west at 10 m.p.h. wind chill values will be between 5 and 15 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 11 p.m. and continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

We may see a few flurries Tuesday but little to no accumulation is expected. It’s going to be cloudy and cold throughout the day.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.