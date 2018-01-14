More snow expected throughout the day

(WDTN) — Snow returned to the Miami Valley overnight and into Monday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for the Miami Valley until 9 p.m. Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory will also go into effect Monday night at 11 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Tuesday for our viewing area.
Miami Valley Snow – 1-15-18
Miami Valley Snow – 1-15-18 x
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.