DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rollover crash shuts down parts of U.S. 35 in Dayton.

According to regional dispatch, the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 35 near South Gettysburg Avenue.

There are reports of a person trapped.

The westbound lanes are being shut down and medics head to the scene.

