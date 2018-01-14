Teacher on leave after making lynching comment to student

By Published:
Teacher on leave after making lynching comment to student (WDTN Photo)

MASON, Ohio (AP) – A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn’t get back to work has been put on leave.

The superintendent in the Mason school district sent a letter Saturday calling the comments thoughtless and offensive.

School officials earlier in the week said the teacher would have to undergo sensitivity training, but the student’s mother wasn’t satisfied with that punishment.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the superintendent’s letter says the teacher will be on leave while the school investigates.

Mason school officials say Renee Thole admitted to making the comment to a student in December. District officials noted it was her first time being disciplined.

School officials say the teacher apologized to the student soon after making the remark

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s