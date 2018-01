WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in West Carrollton.

Officers at the scene say the man was heading west on Central Avenue near Weir Street when he went left of center and hit an SUV head-on around 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under under investigation.