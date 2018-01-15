Buckeyes rout Rutgers for 6-0 Big Ten start

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and Ohio State beat Rutgers 68-46 to remain undefeated in Big Ten play this season and tied atop the conference standings.

Ohio State (15-4, 6-0) built up a 30-point lead after Kam Williams converted on a 4-point play with 13:47 remaining to make it 48-18.

Kaleb Wesson had 10 points and nine rebounds and Williams finished with 11 points for Ohio State

Rutgers led 9-8 after Eugene Omoruyi made a layup at the 10:46 mark. Ohio State closed the half on a 19-6 run to take the 28-15 lead into half.

Rutgers was led by guards Geo Baker (14 points) and Corey Sanders (13 points).

However, Rutgers was without its third guard and sixth-man, Mike William. The senior captain was sidelined after injuring his ankle in practice on Saturday. He sat the game out with his right foot wrapped and was using crutches.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Chris Holtmann is the first Big Ten coach to start off 6-0 in conference play since Tom Davis at Iowa in 1986. Meantime, Ohio State is expected to be ranked in the upcoming AP Poll after defeating No. 4 Michigan State by 16 and drubbing Maryland. The Buckeyes received 29 votes in the last poll, which would have ranked them 29th. They are tied for first in the Big Ten with No. 5 Purdue.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have lost five of six after starting the season 11-3. With Williams out, a bench that is not known for its depth will come into focus, which will make wins even harder to come by.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes return home to take on Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights face Iowa at home.

