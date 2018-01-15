Couple chooses to donate wedding to charity

(NBC) — Most traditional weddings have cakes, rings and, or course, gifts.

But, one couple decided to ditch the presents and pay it forward.

They’re turning a struggle with a life-threatening illness into something amazing and using their wedding to make a difference in the lives of others.

Caleb Rimington and Tiffany Au got engaged a year and a half ago in Hawaii.

Now, they’re aiming for what they call the greatest wedding ever donated.

“We didn’t want any presents or anything for us,” Rimington said. “We wanted people to purchase tickets which would be a donation to the cause.”

Caleb and Tiffany decided to turn their wedding day into a massive fundraiser for charity.

“It’s been such a whirlwind ever since we launched the website and just let the public know what we are actually doing,” Au said.

They opted for the non-traditional wedding because Caleb has battled Cystic Fibrosis his entire life.

The 27-year-old was originally told he would only live to be 19 years old.

Au said Caleb’s condition impacts their entire relationship.

“The first day that we hung out we are not talking about what’s your favorite color, what movies do you like, what kind of music do you like,” Au said. “He literally comes out and says so what are your thoughts on death and life.”

Caleb was first hospitalized when he was 19 years old with double pneumonia and he’s been back 10 times since then.

“Each time it gets a little more severe and a little harder to bounce back from,” Rimington said.

Caleb and Tiffany say they’re not sure how much time they’ll get together, so they want to make every moment county.

They say they’ve been touched by the generosity of people and businesses since they made their plans public.

“It’s just been really awesome to see all the different individuals and companies that have reached out to us and ask how they can help,” Au said.

Their goal is to raise $500,000, which will be split among five charities, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The “Greatest Wedding Ever Donated” project will raise money for Cystic Fibrosis, mental health, low income families and other rare diseases.

If you’d like to donate, visit: http://thegwed.com/donate

