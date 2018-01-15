Dayton PD rescues 5 dogs, 4 puppies from bitter cold temperatures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police officers rescued 4 puppies and their mother early Monday morning, off Xenia Avenue.

The officers were driving by and noticed the dogs struggling in the bitter cold.

The furry family is at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

They are doing much better this evening and will soon be checked by vets.

The owner was cited for having a lose dog and more charges could come after the investigation is over.

Mark Kumpf, The Director of Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says the 4 puppies and their mother are lucky to have made it through the night.

It’s an unfortunate sight that Kumpf says isn’t the first and won’t be last case this winter.

“Here we go again. We see it all too often. Many folks don’t realize that animals are not indestructible,” said Kumpf.

“They can’t simply wonder the streets at 1:30 in the morning. Your children shouldn’t be out out wondering and neither should your pets, said Kumpf.

According to the police report, when officers picked the dogs they noted:

“The puppies appeared to be very young, shivering, and cold to the touch… The mother appeared to be weak and was only partially opening her eyes”

When officers approached the home the animals appeared to belong to, no one answered.

According to the report, only when the dogs were loaded up, someone came to the door.

“I advised Ezequiel that the puppies were out in 11 degree weather and he stated he usually keeps the dogs in the garage,” said the report.

“We deal with it just as much as any other department. Folks feel like animals are indestructible. They don’t realize what the law requires,” said Kumpf.

It isn’t illegal to have a pet outside, however they HAVE to have the means to survive.

Kumpf says when pets are left to fend for themselves, tragedy strikes.

“Thankfully these pets were found by Dayton Police officers, who instead of driving by, stopped. Put the animals in their vehicle and contacted our officer,” said Kumpf.

An investigation is underway.

“There’s a lot of questions that need to be asked and answered. As soon as someone comes forward and claims ownership. We can start asking and getting the answers,” said Kumpf.

