Deer rescued from ice at Sharon Woods Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A deer was rescued Monday after being trapped on the ice at Sharon Woods Metro Park.

NBC4 reporter Matt Edwards and his photographer were driving through the area, when they noticed the animal stuck.

Firefighters, police and park rangers all respond to the ice to help rescue the trapped deer. They were able to remove the deer from the ice safely, however, it is unclear if the deer will survive. The animal was alive when it was removed from the ice, but it wasn’t moving very much.