Heroic hound saves Missouri family from house fire

(KSDK/ NBC NEWS) A Missouri family says their dog is a hero for waking them up during a house fire before the smoke detector alarmed.

It happened in South County early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., when the Beaudreau family’s black lab, River, would not stop barking and nudging her owners.

“I’m thinking, ‘What a pain in the butt. What’s wrong with you dog?'” said owner Laura Beaudreau.

But she is glad she listened. After the dog could not be appeased with food or time outside, Beaudreau and her husband, Matt, got up to start looking for what was wrong.

When she opened the door to the garage, what she found was terrifying. Flames and black smoke and immediately slammed the door.

They rushed to get their two boys from the basement and their daughter from her room and left their burning home with what they could grab.