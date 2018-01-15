Local car services booming with customers because of cold weather

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – With bitter cold temperatures and snow across the Miami Valley, auto companies have been more than just busy.

They’ve been dealing with wave after wave of new customers.

Shops like Moraine Auto Parts & Services will be busy all winter.

“Most of the demand for auto parts get higher in the winter time. Especially when it’s cold and snowy,” said Raed Alkhasawneh, the owner of Moriane Auto Parts & Services.

Alkhasawneh says demand shifts from the beginning of winter to the end.

“At first you will see batteries and wheels. Then you start seeing the more major problems like trannys and cooling problems,” said Alkhasawneh.

Raed’s shop is filled with those top dollar fixes.

He has a suggestion for those who could end up stuck in the snow.

“Do not try to force your way out. That’s how you tear up your transmission. When your wheel is spinning, working harder and harder to get out of where it’s stuck. Your burning the transmission,” said Alkhasawneh.

Over at Advanced Auto Parts it’s been non-stop as well.

“This year with the colder weather we are seeing a lot more traffic for batteries. Compared to last year as we saw a soft year for lower temperatures,” said Chris Phillips, the Manager of the Moriane Advanced Auto Parts store.

Phillips has been helping drivers beat winter for more than 13 years.

He says it can be hard for drivers to take the time to get their car prepped. That’s why foot traffic is heaviest by mid-day.

“I’d probably say by about lunch time. That or when everyone is off work. That’s our heaviest time,” said Phillips.

Batteries are always kept in supply for the winter months. If you go start your car and your clock is “off” and your stations are not saved, it’s a sign that something could be wrong with the battery.

Phillips says batteries are the first to go. Now it’s all about the wipers.

“The windshield wipers get stuck on the window. They can brake and people come in a lot more,” said Phillips.

