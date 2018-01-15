MLK marchers brave cold, snow to honor Dr. King

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow and freezing temperatures didn’t slow the momentum of the M.L.K. Memorial March Monday. Hundreds marched more than 1.5 miles from the Charles Drew Health Center to the Dayton Convention Center to mark the holiday.

It was Phyllis Taylor and Laniya Cunningham’s first time participating in the event to honor the civil rights leader’s legacy.

“People came together to be united and make his dream come true,” said Cunningham.

The marchers carried signs and banners with various messages. Some academic and social groups walked together carrying pictures or quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Others used megaphones to amplify their messages and call for a continued fight for social justice and equality.

“I think sometimes we have the tendency to get comfortable,” said Sean Walton. “He (Dr. King) would say to us, ‘Don’t get comfortable. The fight is not done.'”

Marchers bundled up against the blowing snow and cold, but said the weather didn’t dull the memorial.

“It’s like a heat wave. I’m not even worried about it now,” said Taylor, excited about the march’s turnout.

Walton agreed the crowd’s excitement distracted from the temperatures and praised the passionate activism.

“We remember the ring of Dr. King’s voice. There are other voices like that out there right now,” said Walton.