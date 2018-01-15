OSP: Crashes slow traffic on I-75 in both directions near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are driving home from work near interstate 75 between Franklin and Middletown, you should expect delays.

According to the Lebanon Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in around 4: 35 p.m. about several crashes on the southbond and northbound.

Officials say to expect delays in this area.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

