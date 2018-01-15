Police investigate shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 500 block of Brightwood Avenue, near Helena Street, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say two juveniles were involved.

There’s no word on the condition of the victim in the reported shooting.

