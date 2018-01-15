Police investigate shooting on W. Third St. in Dayton

By Published:
Police investigate a shooting on W. Third St. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2700 block of W. Third St., near Anna St., just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Police say someone pulled up to a house and opened fire. The shooter reportedly fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Shots were fired into houses on both sides of the street.

Police didn’t release information about any injuries related to the shooting.

Someone reportedly showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound, but police couldn’t say if that person was connected to the scene on W. Third St.

The shooting remains under investigation.

