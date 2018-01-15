Manhunt underway after shooting at Providence Place; shoppers evacuated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Place mall has been evacuated and police are hunting for suspects after a shooting Monday evening, city officials confirm.

The shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. in the parking garage outside a door to Nordstrom and it “was not random,” according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for multiple suspects, according to Paré. One officer said descriptions of at least two suspects had been shared with police.

Clements said authorities “cleared the mall in an abundance of caution,” but it appeared the suspects had fled.

Providence Place’s general manager could not be reached for comment, and as of 6 p.m. there was no word on when the mall would reopen.

Scene outside Providence Place Mall pic.twitter.com/4wwNrrnhhm — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 15, 2018

There was a heavy police presence at the mall and outside on Francis Street as officers responded to the incident. Police were seen checking cars exiting the garage.

On social media, residents who said they were at the mall described high anxiety among shoppers as word of the shooting spread and the evacuation began. One mall worker said she and other employees were instructed to hide in a stock room, and they spent about 20 minutes there before the evacuation.

I just spoke to a couple that was directed to leave through a back entrance of a store. Told us people were just asked to leave the building ASAP as the alarm was going off. Very scared. @wpri12 https://t.co/FKD6jTZiiD — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) January 15, 2018

The mall shooting had an immediate ripple effect. Nearby Veterans Memorial Auditorium was placed on lockdown, and it was unclear whether an event scheduled for 7 p.m. would take place. An employee said the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel was also on lockdown.

The shooting comes less than a week after another incident at Providence Place. Last Wednesday, the mall’s third floor was evacuated due to an electrical fire.

Providence Place Mall Shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery