Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

Cooking Spray

8 oz. elbow macaroni, cooked

12 oz. can evaporated milk

1 ½ cups whole milk

4 Tbsp. melted Minerva Dairy Amish Roll Butter

1 tsp. salt

Dash of pepper

2 large eggs beaten

5 cups of grated sharp cheddar cheese

Dash of paprika

Instructions:

1. In a large 4-quart slow cooker sprayed with cooking spray, mix the macaroni, evaporated milk, butter, salt, pepper, eggs and all but ½ cup of the grated cheese.

2. Sprinkle the reserved cheese over the top of the mixture and then sprinkle with paprika.

3. Cover and cook on low heat for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Turn off the slow cooker, stir the mixture and serve hot.

Slow Cooker Mac n Cheese

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups milk

1 (12- ounce) can evaporated milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika (I used smoked paprika)

1 pound elbow macaroni

1/4 cup Minerva Dairy Amish roll butter, cubed

4 ounces Velveeta, cubed

8 ounces Minerva Dairy Raw Milk Cheddar cheese, grated

4 ounces Minerva Dairy Gouda cheese, grated

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl whisk together milk, evaporated milk, salt, pepper, and paprika.

2. Pour the uncooked macaroni into your 5 quart Crock-Pot® Slow Cooker. Top with butter and all cheeses.

3. Pour the milk mixture on top and stir to combine.

4. Do your best to press all the macaroni into the milk mixture. It won’t be completely covered, this is ok.

5. Cover your slow cooker and cook on low for 2-3 hours, stirring once after one hour.

6. The mac and cheese will be done when all the liquid is absorbed and the pasta is cooked.