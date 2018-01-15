Woman killed in Fairborn house fire

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has been called to a house fire in the 400 block of Forest Street in Fairborn. The fire was first reported just before 11:00 a.m. Monday.

While fighting the blaze there was an explosion, forcing firefighters to evacuate the home. A state fire marshal has been called in to investigate. The home is a total loss.

Firefighters at the scene say the victim is a woman. 2 NEWS will follow this story and keep you updated with the latest information when it is available.

