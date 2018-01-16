1 of 4 officers shot in South Carolina in critical condition

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say one officer is in critical condition and three others were less seriously wounded after they were shot by a fleeing suspect in South Carolina.

York County Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said Tuesday three of the four wounded officers were members of a county-wide SWAT team.

Faris says 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall ran from his York home around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after officers arrived to investigate him attacking a woman. Faris didn’t know the woman’s condition.

Faris says McCall shot a pursuing officer who was accompanied by a police dog, then about four hours later shot three SWAT officers in the woods. He didn’t say which officer was critically injured.

Faris said at a news conference that McCall was also shot and was hospitalized, but did not give his condition.