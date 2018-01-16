Apple hiring for work from home positions

A visitor tests out the new Apple iMac computer and iPod on the opening day of the Macworld Expo March 20, 2002 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Apple is looking to add to its workforce, and you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home.

The tech giant is looking to fill about 50 AppleCare at-home positions nationwide. Those hired will help provide tech support for Apple products like iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Apple says all at home advisers, even those who work part-time, get benefits, product discounts and paid time off. The company will also give you regular “coaching and mentoring to help you sharpen your skills” that will “help you succeed in practically any job, at Apple or beyond.”

Those who make the cut will work during the company’s normal support hours, though there could be extra shifts for holidays and during “peak business hours.” You must also have a quiet room to work in your room and a high-speed internet.

Apple will provide the iMac for all your work needs.

Ready to apply? You can check the available positions by clicking here.

