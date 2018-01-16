ATF warns gun dealers about gun theft

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A gun store in Miami Township was broken into and a weapon was stolen Monday morning.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, four people smashed through the front door of the Miami Armory in the 8900 block of Kingsridge Drive in Miami Township.

Officials say one handgun was taken from the business. The store owner told investigators the suspects were armed.

The ATF sent a message to other federally licensed gun dealers in the Miami Valley about the robbery.

This is an important message from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A Federal firearms licensee in Montgomery County, Ohio has experienced a burglary that resulted in the theft of firearms. Entry was made by breaking a front window of the building. Please ensure the security of both your inventory and property and report all suspicious persons or activity to your local police department. Additionally, notify ATF at 888-930-9275 if you find any of your firearms missing, lost or stolen.

Miami Township Police and the ATF are investigating.

