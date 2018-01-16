Committee to discuss proposed ban on feeding wild animals

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Urbana city leaders have decided to form a committee to discuss a proposed ban on feeding wild animals, including deer and feral cats.

Some people have expressed concern about the proposed ordinance. Urbana city council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to table the proposal to allow a committee to discuss the issue.

At Paws Animal Shelter in Urbana, roughly 60 cats are available for adoption. Aside from rescuing cats, the shelter also works with local animal organizations to spay and neuter feral cats.

“If you catch them, spay or neuter them, and then release them, then you don’t have the overpopulation going on,” explained Don Richardson, shelter director.

That’s why Richardson said he is concerned about the proposed ban on feeding of wild animals. According to Marty Hess, city council president, the ordinance was proposed late last year after the city received several complaints about drivers hitting deer and feral cats destroying property.

Richardson argues including feral cats in the ban would put an end to trap, neuter and release in Urbana and won’t be effective.

“You got people that are still going to feed these cats, whether you have an ordinance against it or not, and you’re going to make them feed the cats when nobody’s around, which would be after dark,” he said. “And you’re going to drag in more wild animals than you have now.”

“We live in an agricultural community,” Hess said. “If we can keep [from] attracting them from coming downtown, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The city will now form a committee of up to ten members of the public to further discuss the issue before making a final decision, Hess said, adding that he is open to other solutions.

“We had to start somewhere, and this got people’s attention,” Hess said.

The ordinance will remain tabled until the committee makes a new decision, Hess said. City council is hoping to form the committee by the end of February, he added.