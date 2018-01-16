Fire erupts from fireplace in Dayton home

By Published:
Residents are forced out of their home due to a fire. (WDTN Photo/Kristen Eskow)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of a Dayton home are forced out after a fire erupts inside the house.

Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for a house fire off of Kensington Drive in Dayton.

Fire officials at the scene confirm the fire started from the home’s fireplace. They say ashes from a previous fire reignited after being left to cool. Firefighters managed to quickly contain the flames.

The residents of the house successfully escaped, and there are no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross is aiding the residents find a new place to stay.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s