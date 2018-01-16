Fire erupts from fireplace in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of a Dayton home are forced out after a fire erupts inside the house.

Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for a house fire off of Kensington Drive in Dayton.

Fire officials at the scene confirm the fire started from the home’s fireplace. They say ashes from a previous fire reignited after being left to cool. Firefighters managed to quickly contain the flames.

The residents of the house successfully escaped, and there are no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross is aiding the residents find a new place to stay.