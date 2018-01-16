2 pets rescued from Middletown house fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews battled a fire a house in Middletown Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 1100 block of Young Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the house.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

There were two animals inside and firefighters were able to rescue both animals from the house unharmed.

Fire officials are expected to release more information about the fire later Tuesday morning.

