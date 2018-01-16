Frigid temperatures grip the Miami Valley again

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow fell again Monday night and cold temperatures have moved back into the Miami Valley.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 12:00 PM Tuesday for most of the Miami Valley.  Temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens and wind chill values between -5 and -15 degrees will be seen around the area.

This means you should cover up your skin, wear hats and gloves and layer up if you must brave the elements.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says you can expect temperatures to dip into the single digits Tuesday night. Wednesday will see a balmy 22 degrees and a sweltering 30 Thursday.

Dayton, OH Extended Forecast

7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Close

Day:

Evening:

UV Index:

Humidity: %

Wind:

Moon Phase:

Sunrise:

Sunset:

Moonrise:

Moonset:

Tue
16
Mostly Cloudy
20%
12°
Wed
17
Mostly Cloudy
0%
22°
15°
Thu
18
Mostly Sunny
0%
30°
23°
Fri
19
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°
36°
Sat
20
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°
42°
Sun
21
Light Rain
40%
53°
40°
Mon
22
Rain/Snow
50%
43°
27°

7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Close

Wind:

Humidity: %

Dewpoint: °

Tue
12p
20%
9°
Tue
1p
20%
10°
Tue
2p
20%
11°
Tue
3p
20%
12°
Tue
4p
20%
12°
Tue
5p
10%
10°
Tue
6p
10%
9°
Tue
7p
10%
8°
Tue
8p
10%
7°
Tue
9p
20%
6°
Tue
10p
10%
6°
Tue
11p
10%
6°
Wed
12a
10%
6°
Wed
1a
10%
6°
Wed
2a
10%
5°
Wed
3a
10%
5°
Wed
4a
20%
5°
Wed
5a
10%
4°
Wed
6a
10%
4°
Wed
7a
10%
4°
Wed
8a
10%
8°
Wed
9a
10%
9°
Wed
10a
10%
11°
Wed
11a
10%
14°
Wed
12p
10%
17°
Wed
1p
0%
19°
Wed
2p
10%
20°
Wed
3p
0%
21°
Wed
4p
0%
20°
Wed
5p
10%
19°
Wed
6p
10%
17°
Wed
7p
10%
16°
Wed
8p
10%
16°
Wed
9p
10%
16°
Wed
10p
10%
16°
Wed
11p
10%
16°
Thu
12a
10%
16°
Thu
1a
10%
16°
Thu
2a
10%
16°
Thu
3a
10%
15°
Thu
4a
10%
15°
Thu
5a
10%
16°
Thu
6a
10%
16°
Thu
7a
10%
16°
Thu
8a
10%
16°

 

 

Jamie also says another January thaw is on the way by the weekend.  Have you taken your Christmas decorations down yet?

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s