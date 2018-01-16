Frigid temperatures grip the Miami Valley again

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow fell again Monday night and cold temperatures have moved back into the Miami Valley.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 12:00 PM Tuesday for most of the Miami Valley. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens and wind chill values between -5 and -15 degrees will be seen around the area.

This means you should cover up your skin, wear hats and gloves and layer up if you must brave the elements.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says you can expect temperatures to dip into the single digits Tuesday night. Wednesday will see a balmy 22 degrees and a sweltering 30 Thursday.

Dayton, OH Extended Forecast 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Day: Evening: UV Index: Humidity: % Wind: Moon Phase: Sunrise: Sunset: Moonrise: Moonset: Tue 16 Mostly Cloudy 20 % 12° 4° Wed 17 Mostly Cloudy 0 % 22° 15° Thu 18 Mostly Sunny 0 % 30° 23° Fri 19 Partly Cloudy 0 % 40° 36° Sat 20 Partly Cloudy 0 % 50° 42° Sun 21 Light Rain 40 % 53° 40° Mon 22 Rain/Snow 50 % 43° 27° 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Wind: Humidity: % Dewpoint: ° Tue 12p 20% 20% 9 ° Tue 1p 20% 20% 10 ° Tue 2p 20% 20% 11 ° Tue 3p 20% 20% 12 ° Tue 4p 20% 20% 12 ° Tue 5p 10% 10% 10 ° Tue 6p 10% 10% 9 ° Tue 7p 10% 10% 8 ° Tue 8p 10% 10% 7 ° Tue 9p 20% 20% 6 ° Tue 10p 10% 10% 6 ° Tue 11p 10% 10% 6 ° Wed 12a 10% 10% 6 ° Wed 1a 10% 10% 6 ° Wed 2a 10% 10% 5 ° Wed 3a 10% 10% 5 ° Wed 4a 20% 20% 5 ° Wed 5a 10% 10% 4 ° Wed 6a 10% 10% 4 ° Wed 7a 10% 10% 4 ° Wed 8a 10% 10% 8 ° Wed 9a 10% 10% 9 ° Wed 10a 10% 10% 11 ° Wed 11a 10% 10% 14 ° Wed 12p 10% 10% 17 ° Wed 1p 0% 0% 19 ° Wed 2p 10% 10% 20 ° Wed 3p 0% 0% 21 ° Wed 4p 0% 0% 20 ° Wed 5p 10% 10% 19 ° Wed 6p 10% 10% 17 ° Wed 7p 10% 10% 16 ° Wed 8p 10% 10% 16 ° Wed 9p 10% 10% 16 ° Wed 10p 10% 10% 16 ° Wed 11p 10% 10% 16 ° Thu 12a 10% 10% 16 ° Thu 1a 10% 10% 16 ° Thu 2a 10% 10% 16 ° Thu 3a 10% 10% 15 ° Thu 4a 10% 10% 15 ° Thu 5a 10% 10% 16 ° Thu 6a 10% 10% 16 ° Thu 7a 10% 10% 16 ° Thu 8a 10% 10% 16 °

Jamie also says another January thaw is on the way by the weekend. Have you taken your Christmas decorations down yet?

