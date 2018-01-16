Frigid temperatures grip the Miami Valley again

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow fell again Monday night and cold temperatures have moved back into the Miami Valley.
A wind chill advisory is in effect until 12:00 PM Tuesday for most of the Miami Valley. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens and wind chill values between -5 and -15 degrees will be seen around the area.
This means you should cover up your skin, wear hats and gloves and layer up if you must brave the elements.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says you can expect temperatures to dip into the single digits Tuesday night. Wednesday will see a balmy 22 degrees and a sweltering 30 Thursday.
Jamie also says another January thaw is on the way by the weekend. Have you taken your Christmas decorations down yet?
