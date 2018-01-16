Fuyao workers briefly evacuated after equipment issue

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Workers at Fuyao Glass America spent a few minutes in the cold early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say an employee shot off a conveyor belt and altered the fire department after the belt started smoking.

It happened at the Fuyao Glass America Plant in Moraine around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers evacuated the plant while firefighters checked for a fire.

Authorities say there was not a fire. A machine was allowed to cool off and the smoke cleared the building before workers were let back inside.

Workers were back inside and back to work before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.