Fuyao workers briefly evacuated after equipment issue

Crews respond to a reported fire at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine (Photo: Darren King)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Workers at Fuyao Glass America spent a few minutes in the cold early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say an employee shot off a conveyor belt and altered the fire department after the belt started smoking.

It happened at the Fuyao Glass America Plant in Moraine around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers evacuated the plant while firefighters checked for a fire.

Authorities say there was not a fire. A machine was allowed to cool off and the smoke cleared the building before workers were let back inside.

Workers were back inside and back to work before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt.

