Local vet says confirmed dog flu cases in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More cases of the dog flu are being reported across Ohio, and even in the Miami Valley.

Dr. Daniel Brauer of Dayton South Vet Clinic said: “There’s been cases in Columbus, Cincinnati areas. There’s been, supposedly, three confirmed cases right here in Dayton.”

Much like humans – coughing, sneezing, and a fever are common symptoms of the dog flu. Dog flu can be passed from dog to dog.

Brauer says the virus can live in the environment for two days, so

“Any dog that comes around and sniffs an area where another dog was with influenza can contract it without even seeing that dog or being anywhere near it,” Brauer said.

“We get it all the time, ‘I don’t take my dog to parks – dog parks. I don’t do social activities at dog daycare centers.’ But they do walk their dogs, dogs come up to their dogs, in the back yard, through the fence.”

Dogs can pick up the flu at any time of the year – there’s no set flu season for them.

But, there is something you can do to protect your pooch. You can get your dog, the canine version of the flu shot.

“I believe it’s around $30,” Brauer said. “And well worth it because the dogs, the patients, we have had – I mean, it can run into the thousands with the hospitalizations and the IVs and supportive care, and we then can’t even guarantee they’re going to pull through it.”

