Man accused in wife’s death after car crash given $1.5M bond

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in the death of his wife after an apparent fatal car crash has been given bond.

A Miami County Judge issued a $1.5 million bond Tuesday for Randy Freels.

Freels was taken into custody Friday night as a person of interest and and has been charged in the death of his wife, 52-year-old Samantha Freels.

The Miami County Sheriff, Dave Duchak, said Friday the crash initially appeared to be a fatal event but further investigation showed Freels, who was pronounced dead at the scene, appeared to have a bullet wound to the chest.

Neighbors told 2 NEWS they were shocked and devastated to hear the crash investigation turned into a homicide investigation.

Freels is in the Miami County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court January 23.

