Military Veterans Resource Center hosts job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 40 local employers will be in attendance at the Military Veterans Resource Center’s job fair.

The military career fair will take place at the Hope Hotel and Richard C Holbrooke Conference Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18.

“Companies across industries will be looking for qualified veterans to fill immediate openings,” said Len Proper, executive director of Military Veterans Resource Center. “Last year, more than 100 military job seekers attended. “Many received interview invitations on the spot and were quickly hired.”

Anyone who is interested in attending the career fair should bring a copy of a resume.

For more information about the event and how to register, click here.

