Parent asks for DPS task force to include parents, students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton parents are voicing concerns about the district possibly closing several schools due to low enrollment. This comes after the district abruptly shut down a task force meeting about the issue after the news media showed up to cover it.

A parent 2 NEWS spoke with at Tuesday night’s board meeting says she wants the district to be more transparent about this issue and wants the district to make more of an effort to listen to parent concerns before making any big decisions about schools closures.

The district says it plans to get community input on this issue, but that still has yet to happen.

“You don’t see a representative,” Cameron Walker said. “Of a parent or a student on our task force.”

Parents, like, Cameron Walker are upset and demanding answers, calling for the district to add parents and students to the task force assigned to address the low enrollment issue. Walker says the district should engage with the community about this issue sooner rather than later.

“Who is out there actually talking to the parents,” Walker said. “And listening to the parents”

The district says it will have public input sessions about this issue, but they yet to set a date.

Board Member Karen Wick Gagnet wants parents to know any decision made will be done in the best interest of the students.

“I would just like to assure the community,” Karen Wick Gagnet said. “And the staff that you have all of our positive intentions that we are not undermining any authority or any position other than to do good work for our kids and our community.”

It’s been a month since the district identified these 9 schools with enrollment below 45 percent capacity include:

Meadowdale High School

Meadowdale Elementary School

Rosa Parks Preschool

Wogaman Middle School

Dayton Boys Preparatory Academy

Innovative Learning Academy

Westwood Elementary School

World of Wonder Elementary School

Edwin Joel Brown Middle School

At this time, the district hasn’t made any decisions on which schools may have to close.

“The biggest question,” Walker said. “Is where will our students go and where will our teachers go.”